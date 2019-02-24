Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) and Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM), both competing one another are Hospitals companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Medical Holdings Corporation 4.91B 0.43 206.94M 1.04 17.52 Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Select Medical Holdings Corporation and Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) and Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Medical Holdings Corporation 4.21% 17% 2.5% Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.33 shows that Select Medical Holdings Corporation is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited has beta of 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Select Medical Holdings Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Select Medical Holdings Corporation and Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Medical Holdings Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 15.16% and an $18 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.7% of Select Medical Holdings Corporation shares and 1.8% of Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited shares. 10.6% are Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.99% of Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Select Medical Holdings Corporation -5.99% -8.21% -1.51% -2.57% 1.79% 3.23% Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited 0.27% 1.08% 9.38% -7.9% 4.19% 12.01%

For the past year Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited.

Summary

Select Medical Holdings Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited.