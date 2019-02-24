Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEA)’s Financial Results Comparing With TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)

As Processed & Packaged Goods companies, Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) and TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seneca Foods Corporation 1.33B 0.21 51.14M -1.96 0.00 TDH Holdings Inc. 26.45M 0.33 5.26M 0.01 84.50

Table 1 demonstrates Seneca Foods Corporation and TDH Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Seneca Foods Corporation and TDH Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seneca Foods Corporation -3.85% -2.3% -0.9% TDH Holdings Inc. -19.89% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Seneca Foods Corporation and TDH Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.7% and 4.08%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Seneca Foods Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 47.43% of TDH Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seneca Foods Corporation -1.76% -6.62% 2.27% 20.66% 1.95% 6.93% TDH Holdings Inc. -12.3% -34.5% -55.53% -80.21% -86.82% -85.02%

For the past year Seneca Foods Corporation had bullish trend while TDH Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors TDH Holdings Inc. beats Seneca Foods Corporation.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned and frozen produce, bottled produce, snack chips, and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, LibbyÂ’s, Aunt NellieÂ’s, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms. The company also packs Green Giant, Le Sueur, and other brands of canned vegetables, as well as selected Green Giant frozen vegetables for B&G Foods North America under a contract packing agreement. In addition, it is involved in the sale of cans and ends, as well as trucking and aircraft operations. The company offers its products to grocery outlets, including supermarkets, mass merchandisers, limited assortment stores, club stores, and dollar stores; and food service distributors, industrial markets, other food packagers, and export customers in 90 countries, as well as to federal, state, and local governments for school and other feeding programs. Seneca Foods Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Marion, New York.

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pet food products for pet owners worldwide. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 5 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits, as well as non-food items. The company sells its products under the Pet Cuisine, Hum & Cheer, Like, TDH, Tiandihui, and Dog Zone Sasami names. It offers its products to the retailers and wholesalers, as well as through e-commerce sales. TDH Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.