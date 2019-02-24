Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units (STNLU)’s Financial Results Comparing With HL Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:HCCHU)

Both Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units (NASDAQ:STNLU) and HL Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:HCCHU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units
|N/A
|0.00
|2.55M
|0.06
|173.77
|HL Acquisition Corp. Units
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|HL Acquisition Corp. Units
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units and HL Acquisition Corp. Units has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60% and 34.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 24.1% of HL Acquisition Corp. Units shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units
|2.91%
|0.28%
|5.05%
|6.32%
|0%
|6.32%
|HL Acquisition Corp. Units
|0%
|-0.18%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.28%
For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units was more bullish than HL Acquisition Corp. Units.
Summary
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units beats on 5 of the 5 factors HL Acquisition Corp. Units.