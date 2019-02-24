Service International (SCI) Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Raised Its Position by $481,800 as Share Value Rose; Fca Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Service Corp International (SCI) by 0.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 10,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.02% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $78.54M, up from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Service Corp International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 831,600 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 19.68% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Net $82M; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 43C; 23/03/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation and KaBOOM! Celebrate 100th Playspace; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives `Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 19/04/2018 – Service Corporation International Honors 2017 Service Excellence Award Winners; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1 AND SENIOR UNSECURED AT B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 26/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – BID PRICE AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY RMB 1,227 MLN; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – CHEN WEIDONG AND DONG XIUCHENG HAVE BEEN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS INEDS OF NINTH SESSION OF BOARD

Fca Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 114.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fca Corp bought 3,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,642 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.27 million, up from 2,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fca Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $815.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – MUNGER LIKENS BITCOIN TO OSCAR WILDE’S DEFINITION OF FOX HUNTING, CALLING IT “THE PURSUIT OF THE UNEATABLE BY THE UNSPEAKABLE”; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN NEW LOW-COST IPADS FOR EVENT TUESDAY; 12/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s Eddy Cue talks Texture buy and `trusted news sources’; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for data centre in Ireland due to planning delays – RTE; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but scrapped it; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: CHESTNUT HILL SOUND INC. v. APPLE, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1808 – 2018-03-13; 27/03/2018 – This $527 smartphone is Xiaomi’s answer to Apple’s iPhone X. via @cnbctech; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook says trade between the U.S. and China benefits both countries; 24/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/23/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, First Financial Bank Tru has 2.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grand Jean Cap Mgmt reported 73,507 shares. Aspiriant Ltd reported 2.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Foundry reported 4,773 shares stake. Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lyons Wealth Mgmt Llc owns 4,562 shares. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 181,634 shares. Sky Inv Grp Inc Limited Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 2,385 shares. Ima Wealth reported 16,415 shares. Principal Gp stated it has 1.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Massachusetts-based Excalibur Mngmt has invested 4.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mcdaniel Terry & holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 52,987 shares. Wesbanco National Bank, a West Virginia-based fund reported 347,676 shares. Harding Loevner LP reported 1.28M shares or 1.5% of all its holdings.

Fca Corp, which manages about $377.83M and $261.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4,892 shares to 9,551 shares, valued at $752,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $902,607 activity. 1,521 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares with value of $255,087 were sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: The Major Decision Is Coming – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Rolling Along: Better Than Expected Earnings Continue Driving Market Higher – Benzinga” published on February 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Q1: A Buy On Streaming And Services – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 01/25/2019: CLRO, WDC, INTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.28 million activity. $1.10 million worth of stock was sold by Moore Tammy R on Friday, November 9. Another trade for 99,597 shares valued at $4.40M was sold by RYAN THOMAS L. $2.38 million worth of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) shares were sold by Nash Elisabeth G.. The insider Sangalis Gregory T sold $1.06M. $2.13 million worth of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) was sold by WALTRIP W BLAIR on Monday, August 27.

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Well-known Houston investor bets on death care app – Houston Business Journal” on January 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form 8-K SERVICE CORP INTERNATION For: Feb 21 – StreetInsider.com” published on February 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Service Corporation International Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results And Outlook For 2019 – PRNewswire” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Research Report Identifies American Homes 4 Rent, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Service Corporation International, Enable Midstream Partners, LP, NetEase, and Acco Brands with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CEL-SCI to Present at 2019 BIO CEO & Investor Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 62,600 shares to 2.67M shares, valued at $101.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,100 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).