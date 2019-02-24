Sfmg Has Raised Its Ares Cap (ARCC) Position by $679,150; Valuation Declined; As Church & Dwight (CHD) Share Price Rose, Pennsylvania Trust Co Raised Holding

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 307.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 24,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.85% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 33,024 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.96 million, up from 8,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.28. About 1.75M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 38.33% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 27.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 39,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,480 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.22M, up from 147,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.44. About 2.40M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 0.12% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C

Since August 29, 2018, it had 8 buys, and 1 insider sale for $994,773 activity. $156,960 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by Torre Bates Ann. BARTLETT STEVE bought $3,436 worth of stock. 50,000 shares were bought by deVeer R. Kipp, worth $801,000. The insider ROLL PENELOPE F sold 6,000 shares worth $100,560.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $650.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,765 shares to 1,561 shares, valued at $292,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr (SDOG) by 7,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,025 shares, and cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ARCC shares while 113 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 151.76 million shares or 4.13% less from 158.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 12,389 were accumulated by Atria Ltd Company. 158,459 are owned by Ancora Ltd Liability. Moreover, Blume Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 400 shares. Schroder Invest Management Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Raymond James Financial Ser owns 236,038 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Nj accumulated 207,345 shares. Mackenzie Financial owns 273,792 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested in 1.27 million shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 1.27% or 400,000 shares in its portfolio. Iberiabank Corp invested in 0.03% or 14,763 shares. D E Shaw And Inc, a New York-based fund reported 3.72 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 19,731 shares. Whittier Tru has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 22,398 shares. Da Davidson And Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 917,933 were reported by Lpl Financial Limited Liability.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. DE MAYNADIER PATRICK D had sold 139,320 shares worth $9.29M. $986,589 worth of stock was sold by CUGINE STEVEN P on Monday, November 26. $1.12M worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was sold by Dierker Richard A on Monday, January 7. Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty sold $1.07 million worth of stock. KATZ STEVEN J sold $1.09 million worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on Wednesday, November 21. Another trade for 15,762 shares valued at $1.05M was made by Vergis Janet S. on Tuesday, November 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 34 investors sold CHD shares while 224 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 197.15 million shares or 3.70% less from 204.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Connecticut-based Hartford Investment Management Company has invested 0.07% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Ny State Teachers Retirement has 398,631 shares. Pggm reported 0.24% stake. Palisade Asset Lc holds 0.06% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 7,640 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Incorporated Wa reported 78,505 shares stake. Covington Capital reported 750 shares stake. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 1.71 million shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Management invested in 0.18% or 36,829 shares. Whittier reported 488 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lourd Cap Ltd has 6,498 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 63,265 shares. Moreover, Us Natl Bank De has 0.03% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 166,337 shares. Davidson Investment reported 0.83% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Century Cos reported 630,263 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).