Shannon River Fund Management Lifted Its Immersion (IMMR) Stake by $1.20 Million; Brahman Capital Has Raised Holding in Brinks Co (BCO) by $29.67 Million as Stock Declined

Brahman Capital Corp increased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 51.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp bought 430,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $88.20M, up from 834,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $79.72. About 358,734 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has declined 23.07% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 08/05/2018 – Brink’s at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Brink’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – TRANSLATION IMPACT OF CURRENCIES OTHER THAN ARGENTINE PESO, ASSUMING CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES THROUGH 2018 END IS ESTIMATED ABOUT 2% NEGATIVE; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Brink’s; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY GAAP EPS $ 0.42; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S BETWEEN $3.65 — $3.85; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S $2.40-$2.60; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Immersion Corp (IMMR) by 8.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 119,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.84 million, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Immersion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.49M market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.82. About 206,246 shares traded. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has risen 20.98% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: NATO Litter: Fluid Immersion System (FIS) Versus Traditional Mattress for Pressure Dispersion; 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q EPS $2.29; 22/04/2018 – DJ Immersion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMR); 11/05/2018 – lmmersion Reaches Agreement with VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC; 03/05/2018 – Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market – Increasing Need to Reduce Carbon Footprint Drives Growth| Technavio; 11/05/2018 – Immersion Reaches Agreement with VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC; 03/05/2018 – Richland Source: Spanish Immersion student wins agency billboard contest; 10/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP IMMR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $108 MLN TO $118 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Immersion Reaches Agreement With VIEX Captal Advisors, LLC; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP – IMMERSION HAS AGREED TO NOMINATE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS KENNETH H. TRAUB

Since November 6, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 5 selling transactions for $607,245 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $100,000 was made by Peters Anne Marie on Wednesday, February 6. $481,885 worth of stock was sold by SUGISHITA DAVID on Thursday, November 29. On Wednesday, February 6 Holt Sharon E sold $38,740 worth of Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) or 3,874 shares. $25,000 worth of Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) was sold by Erba Nancy on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bull of the Day: Immersion Corp. (IMMR) – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Immersion Stock Got Crushed Today – Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Immersion Enters into Agreement with Google for Development of Next-Generation Haptic Devices – Business Wire” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Craig-Hallum Bullish On Immersion’s New Interim CEO (NASDAQ:IMMR) – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Immersion Signs License Agreement with Seoyon Incorporating Haptics into Automotive Interfaces – Business Wire” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.16, from 2.29 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold IMMR shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 21.00 million shares or 2.79% less from 21.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential Finance Inc reported 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Bowling Port Limited Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) for 71,782 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 1,660 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 10,339 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 141,341 are owned by Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 108,743 shares. Ellington Management Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) for 14,900 shares. D E Shaw reported 289,423 shares. Bancorp Of America De accumulated 12,558 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 31,284 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 23,833 shares or 0% of the stock. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) for 123,006 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated holds 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) or 2,323 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Lc invested in 0.02% or 104,039 shares.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $627.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 74,502 shares to 89,668 shares, valued at $13.99 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 12,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,627 shares, and cut its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold BCO shares while 73 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 48.27 million shares or 3.22% more from 46.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Cwm Limited Liability Co has 17 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Panagora Asset reported 5,114 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al invested in 0.03% or 72,655 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 25,109 shares. Ariel Investments Limited Liability Company accumulated 401,432 shares. P2 Cap Ltd Liability owns 1.73 million shares or 10.8% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 25,000 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Finance Inc has 0.01% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 613,984 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Llc, Delaware-based fund reported 5,337 shares. 60,094 were reported by Td Asset Management. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.04% or 50,205 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 5,352 shares.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 42,376 shares to 632,446 shares, valued at $206.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 7,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 476,615 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

More notable recent The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “G4s Finally Looking Interesting: Spin-Off And A 5% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on Brink’s Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BCO – GlobeNewswire” published on October 04, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brink’s Announces Partnership with Canopy Growth NYSE:BCO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $477,240 activity. $138,900 worth of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) shares were bought by DOMANICO RONALD JAMES. 10,000 shares were sold by Zukerman Amit, worth $756,200 on Friday, February 8.