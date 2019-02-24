ShotSpotter, Inc. (SSTI) Reaches $48.07 After 8.00% Up Move; Fiduciary Trust Company Raised Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position By $321,888

Fiduciary Trust Company increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 3.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fiduciary Trust Company acquired 1,437 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock declined 22.89%. The Fiduciary Trust Company holds 47,509 shares with $10.65M value, up from 46,072 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $74.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $196. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/05/2018 – MACOM to Attend the Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference on May 10; 24/05/2018 – AEDAS HOMES SL AEDAS.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION LIST; 22/03/2018 – Goldman alumni set up $1 bln macro fund with focus on commodities; 14/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman’s Solomon sets out to prove bank’s revenue engine can roar again; 12/03/2018 – Goldman president Schwartz bows out of succession race; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q-End Total Shareholders’ Equity $83.58 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Pablo Salame, Isabelle Ealet to Leave Goldman Sachs; 03/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.4% On Year; 12/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Takes on Flow Traders, Jane Street in Europe ETFs; 12/03/2018 – Solomon clear to take Goldman helm as rival’s retreat ends power struggle

The stock of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.56% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 137,064 shares traded or 15.54% up from the average. ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has risen 139.09% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 139.09% the S&P500.

More notable recent ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ShotSpotter Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ShotSpotter +4% on Q4 beats, analyst optimism – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on VMware, Easterly Government Properties, Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, ShotSpotter, Verint, and ASGN â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “ShotSpotter (SSTI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Zacks.com” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shotspotter narrows quarterly loss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. The company has market cap of $520.20 million. The Company’s solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves public safety clients and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams.

Among 5 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group had 7 analyst reports since October 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, January 8 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, December 24 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 7. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Friday, November 30 to “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, November 21 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Societe Generale downgraded the shares of GS in report on Friday, February 1 to “Sell” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1.95M are held by Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Com. Utd Asset Strategies owns 13,874 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs reported 188 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company has 0.09% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Sadoff Inv Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 925 shares. Manchester Capital Ltd reported 3,843 shares. Hall Kathryn A reported 2,500 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel accumulated 0.01% or 1,725 shares. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Company has 0.11% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 17,759 shares. 8,543 are owned by E&G Advsr L P. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.27% stake. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership stated it has 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Birmingham Capital Mngmt Al, Alabama-based fund reported 1,085 shares. Zebra Mgmt Lc has 0.19% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,852 shares. Kamunting Street Management Ltd Partnership has invested 16.68% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "Trade of the Day: Goldman Sachs Stock Is In Rally Posture – Investorplace.com" on February 20, 2019

Since December 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.61 million activity. Shares for $2.61 million were sold by PALM GREGORY K.

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 3,864 shares to 212,802 valued at $24.89 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 2,354 shares and now owns 270,867 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.