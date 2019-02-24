SLM Corporation (SLM) and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Contrasting side by side

Both SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) are Credit Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLM Corporation 1.12B 4.43 471.84M 0.74 12.83 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.76 9.91

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SLM Corporation and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. SLM Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLM Corporation 42.13% 16.5% 1.6% LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 6.4%

Dividends

SLM Corporation dividend pay is $0.15 per share with 1.32% dividend yield annually. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given SLM Corporation and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SLM Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

SLM Corporation has a 14.44% upside potential and a consensus target price of $13.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of SLM Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 35.7% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are SLM Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.8% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SLM Corporation -8.08% -9.06% -19.73% -21.2% -18.55% -16.46% LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. -20.82% -24.78% -23.24% -51.79% 0% -45.83%

For the past year SLM Corporation was less bearish than LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Summary

SLM Corporation beats on 9 of the 13 factors LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. It offers private education loans to students and their families. The company also provides banking products, such as certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that offers financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, and investors of its asset-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.