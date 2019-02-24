Solar Capital Ltd (SLRC) Buy Rating Reiterated by Analysts at Oppenheimer; The PT Given is $23; 5 Analysts Covering 2U, Inc. (TWOU)

Among 6 analysts covering 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. 2U had 7 analyst reports since August 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, January 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, November 6. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, November 6. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, November 6. See 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) latest ratings:

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer have $23 target on Solar Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC). Oppenheimer’s target would suggest a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s close price. The rating was revealed to investors in an analyst report on Friday, 22 February.

The stock increased 2.01% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.08. About 692,515 shares traded or 20.42% up from the average. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 5.96% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 11/04/2018 – 2U: David Sutphen Will Become Chief Strategy and Engagement Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ 2U Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWOU); 09/05/2018 – 2U: Ellis Joins From Newell Brands; 11/04/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $87; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Chernis Has Stepped Down From Board to Take on COO Role; 04/05/2018 – 2U Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Partners with Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School to Offer Business@Pepperdine, a Suite of Online Graduate; 22/05/2018 – 2U, OFFERING PRICES AT $90.00/SHR; 11/04/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Three Senior Leadership Team Promotions; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Loss/Shr 28c

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. The company has market cap of $4.06 billion. The Company’s cloud SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web and mobile applications. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment.

Since December 14, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $101,753 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $101,753 were bought by HOCHBERG STEVEN on Friday, December 14.

Among 2 analysts covering Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Solar Capital has $23 highest and $23 lowest target. $23’s average target is 7.48% above currents $21.4 stock price. Solar Capital had 3 analyst reports since October 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 4 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23 target in Friday, February 22 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.22, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 7 investors sold Solar Capital Ltd. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 22.71 million shares or 3.52% less from 23.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Signia Cap Management Llc holds 155,832 shares or 3.02% of its portfolio. Botty Investors Ltd Company stated it has 2,965 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Coe Limited reported 0.99% stake. Moreover, Texas Yale Capital has 0.02% invested in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 13,741 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs holds 900 shares. Us Bancshares De invested 0% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Endowment Mngmt Lp accumulated 0.1% or 35,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 12,500 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Fmr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) for 29,292 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Co (Trc) stated it has 1,236 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability has 23,600 shares. Meritage Management reported 0.29% stake.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development firm specializing in secured debt , subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The company has market cap of $904.38 million. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; gas and oil; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It has a 12.01 P/E ratio. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools.