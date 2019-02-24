Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) Comparison side by side

Both Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 5.52M 2.89 7.93M -0.83 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 9.24M -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Soligenix Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. -143.66% -142.4% -87% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -126.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.91 beta indicates that Soligenix Inc. is 9.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.78 beta which makes it 78.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Soligenix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 4.4 Quick Ratio. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. shares and 0.7% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 14.4% are Soligenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. -7.21% -13.45% -30.41% -32.86% -48.76% -53.59% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.17% -23% -17.98% -46.31% -43.23% -55.67%

For the past year Soligenix Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Soligenix Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.