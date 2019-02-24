Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Contrasting side by side

Both Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry Inc. 34.35M 0.18 4.02M -1.18 0.00 Avalara Inc. 272.10M 12.52 75.55M -1.20 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry Inc. -11.70% -233.8% -15.1% Avalara Inc. -27.77% 59.3% -30.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sonic Foundry Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Avalara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Avalara Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sonic Foundry Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.2% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.6% of Avalara Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 35.7% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares. Competitively, 6% are Avalara Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonic Foundry Inc. -6.67% -15.03% -28.41% -46.38% -60.75% -58.14% Avalara Inc. -8.57% -7.87% -30.72% 0% 0% -34.91%

For the past year Avalara Inc. has weaker performance than Sonic Foundry Inc.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.