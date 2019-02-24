South Texas Money Management LTD Decreased Its Blackrock (BLK) Holding; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Upped Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased Blackrock Inc (BLK) stake by 55.95% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 2,453 shares as Blackrock Inc (BLK)’s stock declined 16.99%. The South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 1,931 shares with $910,000 value, down from 4,384 last quarter. Blackrock Inc now has $69.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $436.72. About 400,264 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 23.25% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 25/05/2018 – BlackRock Announces Special Distributions Related to the Reorganization of Three Municipal Closed-End Funds; 04/04/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Statement re Submission of documents; 01/05/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-BlackRock, India’s Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management lead race for IDFC AMC – Mint; 21/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S RICHARD TURNILL SAYS SEE THE U.S. DOLLAR’S UPSIDE CAPPED AS MAJOR NON-U.S. CENTRAL BANKS PREPARE TO WIND BACK POLICY SUPPORT; 04/05/2018 – BlackRock’s Strong Dollar Omen Threatens Far More Than Argentina; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Sees ETF Crunch Even as Assets Rise to $6.3 Trillion; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says investors should never try to market time and always be in invested; 21/03/2018 – BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc: Issue of Equity; 25/04/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Correction: Dividend Declaration

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 37.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired 88,357 shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)’s stock declined 15.57%. The Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund holds 324,269 shares with $8.82 million value, up from 235,912 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $32.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 6.70 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $807,659 activity. Another trade for 9,760 shares valued at $249,856 was made by Cooper Kathleen B on Thursday, November 29. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $25,750 was made by Wilson Terrance Lane on Friday, November 2. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $259,422 was made by CHANDLER JOHN D on Friday, November 2. The insider Dunn Micheal G. bought $63,842. Zamarin Chad J. had bought 2,500 shares worth $64,218 on Tuesday, November 6. CREEL MICHAEL A also bought $644,283 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 4,503 shares to 109,208 valued at $218.74 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) stake by 5,400 shares and now owns 99,827 shares. Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 31,266 were reported by Cleararc Cap. 34,144 are owned by Patten Grp Inc. Mason Street Advsrs Llc has 0.1% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 170,012 shares. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 33,084 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sir Mgmt Lp accumulated 539,072 shares. Van Eck Associate invested 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Samson Cap Ltd, a Kansas-based fund reported 132,415 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance accumulated 42,804 shares. Calamos Advsr, a Illinois-based fund reported 234,299 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.06% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 18,309 are held by Raymond James Tru Na. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.13% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). M&R Cap Management accumulated 0.01% or 1,235 shares. 25,081 are owned by First Mercantile Trust Commerce.

Among 6 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Williams Companies had 6 analyst reports since September 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of WMB in report on Wednesday, January 16 to “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 13 by Wells Fargo. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Among 9 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. BlackRock had 13 analyst reports since September 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BLK in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, September 27. The company was downgraded on Friday, January 11 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) rating on Monday, October 8. UBS has “Buy” rating and $565 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 16 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 11 by Deutsche Bank. On Friday, January 4 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) on Wednesday, December 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 29 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 11 by Wells Fargo.

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc Tax Exe stake by 15,382 shares to 48,306 valued at $2.44 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR) stake by 91,532 shares and now owns 122,323 shares. Vanguard Short (BSV) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 42 investors sold BLK shares while 340 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 125.14 million shares or 1.77% less from 127.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bbr Prtnrs Lc owns 1,519 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company has invested 0.15% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). St Johns Invest Limited Liability accumulated 187 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Mackenzie Finance Corp invested in 103,063 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.03% or 346 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb & Williams Inc reported 10,708 shares. Blue Chip Prtn accumulated 2.21% or 19,239 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 2,371 shares. St Germain D J Inc reported 3,626 shares. Ims Capital Management reported 3,510 shares. Country Club Trust Na holds 0.09% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 1,627 shares. The New York-based Trellus Mgmt Co Limited has invested 1.36% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Culbertson A N & Company reported 0.19% stake. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,913 shares.