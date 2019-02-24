Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) to pay $0.16 on Mar 27, 2019; Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) Sentiment Is 1.6

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) is expected to pay $0.16 on Mar 27, 2019. (NYSE:LUV) shareholders before Mar 5, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Southwest Airlines Co’s current price of $53.62 translates into 0.30% yield. Southwest Airlines Co’s dividend has Mar 6, 2019 as record date. Jan 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 4.57M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 18.85% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former GE vice chair says; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Air Says No Cracks Found in Engine Blade Checks So Far; 17/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: 1 dead after Southwest plane lands in Philadelphia with engine damage, NTSB confirm; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST: NO EMERGENCY LANDING WAS DECLARED; 18/04/2018 – SOURCE SAYS LIKELY THAT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES’ ‘INSPECTIONS ARE IN THE 400 TO 600 ENGINE RANGE IN ORDER TO WRAP THIS UP IN 30 DAYS’; 16/05/2018 – LUV SEES GROWING TO MORE THAN 150 DESTINATIONS OVER TIME; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS AIRPLANE IS VERY RELIABLE; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Bookings Fall After Fatal Accident; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SENDS CHECKS TO FLIGHT 1380 PASSENGERS: MORNING NEWS; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air Flight Made Emergency Landing After Partial Window Break

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.36, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 24 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 15 sold and reduced their equity positions in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund. The funds in our database now hold: 7.32 million shares, up from 6.54 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 13 Increased: 14 New Position: 10.

Among 11 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Southwest Airlines had 16 analyst reports since September 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, November 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Susquehanna initiated Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) on Wednesday, November 28 with “Hold” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of LUV in report on Friday, October 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, January 10 by Cowen & Co. JP Morgan downgraded Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) on Tuesday, October 30 to “Underweight” rating. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Thursday, September 27 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Friday, September 7. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Credit Suisse. The company was upgraded on Friday, September 7 by Argus Research. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, October 26.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. The company has market cap of $29.64 billion. As of December 31, 2017, the firm operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos. It has a 12.5 P/E ratio. It also sells frequent flyer points and related services to business partners participating in the Rapid Rewards frequent flyer program, such as car rental agencies, hotels, restaurants, and retailers.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 46 investors sold Southwest Airlines Co. shares while 256 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 424.82 million shares or 0.25% more from 423.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brandywine Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 672,046 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Johnson Counsel holds 8,462 shares. Wills Gru Inc invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 24,431 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Limited. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking owns 110,911 shares. 302,065 were accumulated by Buckingham Cap Mgmt. Dubuque Bancshares And Trust holds 0.01% or 1,100 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 40,470 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 270,239 shares. Gam Ag holds 5,474 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 374 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Limited reported 2.29 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Com owns 1,130 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Skylands Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.82% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $100,283 activity. The insider MONTFORD JOHN T sold 956 shares worth $50,042.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $228.87 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 45.23 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 149,083 shares traded or 181.85% up from the average. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) has declined 9.32% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.32% the S&P500.

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund for 3.85 million shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 106,078 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.4% invested in the company for 535,291 shares. The New York-based National Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.36% in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 59,358 shares.