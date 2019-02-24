SpartanNash Company (SPTN) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) is a company in the Food Wholesale industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SpartanNash Company has 90% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 79.35% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand SpartanNash Company has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.49% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have SpartanNash Company and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpartanNash Company 1.02% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 1.06% 18.03% 4.23%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares SpartanNash Company and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SpartanNash Company 83.44M 8.22B 11.06 Industry Average 177.13M 16.78B 33.28

SpartanNash Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio SpartanNash Company is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for SpartanNash Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SpartanNash Company 1 1 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.50 2.57 1.33 2.30

SpartanNash Company presently has an average target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.93%. The potential upside of the competitors is 2.40%. With higher probable upside potential for SpartanNash Company’s competitors, equities research analysts think SpartanNash Company is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SpartanNash Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SpartanNash Company -8.32% -11.02% -16.96% -31.76% -33.96% -35.57% Industry Average 0.00% 0.85% 16.34% 27.76% 30.65% 44.24%

For the past year SpartanNash Company had bearish trend while SpartanNash Company’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

SpartanNash Company has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, SpartanNash Company’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.09 and has 1.05 Quick Ratio. SpartanNash Company’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SpartanNash Company.

Volatility and Risk

SpartanNash Company has a beta of 1.2 and its 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, SpartanNash Company’s competitors have beta of 0.85 which is 15.29% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

$0.7 per share with a dividend yield of 4.04% is the annual dividend that SpartanNash Company pays. On the other side, 2.31% is the dividend yield of SpartanNash Company’s competitors.

Summary

SpartanNash Company’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 7 indicators compared to the company itself.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, pharmacy, and health and beauty care products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores. This segment also offers value-added services to independent food distribution customers. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products to military commissaries and exchanges located in 45 states across the United States and the District of Columbia, Europe, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Bahrain, and Egypt. The Retail segment operates retail stores in the Midwest and Great Lakes regions primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, VGÂ’s Food and Pharmacy, D&W Fresh Markets, Sun Mart, and Family Fresh Market; and fuel centers primarily at its retail stores under the banners of Family Fare Quick Stop, D&W Quick Stop, VGÂ’s Quick Stop, Forest Hills Quick Stop, and Sun Mart Express Fuel. Its retail stores offer branded perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care products, and pharmacy services, as well as approximately 7,100 private brand items primarily under the Spartan and Our Family, Open Acres, Top Care, Tippy Toes, Full Circle, B-leve, PAWS Premium, and Valu Time names. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 157 retail stores; and 30 fuel centers. The company was formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc. and changed its name to SpartanNash Company in May 2014. SpartanNash Company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.