Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

This is a contrast between Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 108.50M 11.52 99.35M -0.60 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 174.03M 47.13 507.77M -9.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -91.57% -30.6% -22.1% BeiGene Ltd. -291.77% -38.8% -29.6%

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival BeiGene Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.6 and 11.5 respectively. BeiGene Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $24, and a 103.39% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 77.8% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. 0.6% are Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.03% -3.93% -38.1% -36.05% -33.05% -32.88% BeiGene Ltd. -11.06% 10.42% -17.53% -31.81% 41.72% 39.54%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while BeiGene Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors BeiGene Ltd.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.