Spinnaker Trust Decreased Southern Co (SO) Holding by $383,775; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Edgewood Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Market Value Declined

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 2,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,281 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.18 million, down from 162,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Spotify sees revenue growth easing as gears up for listing; 11/04/2018 – Caldwell Cassady & Curry Helps VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 24/04/2018 – Swipe right to remain? UK Brexit app leaves EU lawmakers wary; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 14/03/2018 – Spotify Stays Ahead of Apple, but Profits Remain Elusive; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 20/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trump’s next $100 bln tariff dilemma: hit Wal-Mart or Apple Store?; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 18/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 65.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 8,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,601 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $200,000, down from 13,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 7.25 million shares traded or 28.33% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has declined 8.01% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER BUYS WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co. Unit Southern Power To Sell 33% Stake In Solar Portfolio For $1.2 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern Co Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Gulf Power Otlk Stble; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $902,607 activity. $255,087 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dupont Capital Mgmt invested in 2.44% or 491,083 shares. 54,158 were accumulated by Caprock Grp. Hartford Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 10,106 shares. 32,690 were reported by Northstar Grp Inc Incorporated Inc. Cumberland Prns holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,160 shares. Strs Ohio reported 3.36 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) invested in 4.95% or 58,708 shares. Sq Advsrs Ltd holds 8.19% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Gru holds 4.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 52,074 shares. Baxter Bros owns 0.43% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,984 shares. Moreover, North Amer Management Corp has 3.83% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd Liability Corp has invested 6.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 3.22% or 109,126 shares. Diligent Invsts Lc, a California-based fund reported 27,173 shares. Granite Inv Ltd Liability owns 79,465 shares.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $29.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 39,782 shares to 2.56 million shares, valued at $959.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 742,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.58M shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Since December 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $8.84 million activity. Wilson Anthony L had sold 35,061 shares worth $1.66 million. BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42M worth of stock or 90,942 shares. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $705,450 was made by Greene Kimberly S – on Monday, December 3.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 10,961 shares to 268,921 shares, valued at $21.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold SO shares while 336 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 556.48 million shares or 1.25% less from 563.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Savings Bank has 0.05% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Greenwood Gearhart reported 33,884 shares stake. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 786,192 shares in its portfolio. Intact Investment Mgmt accumulated 69,900 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ww Asset Mngmt owns 0.13% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 64,704 shares. Goldman Sachs, New York-based fund reported 9.10M shares. Dt Inv Prtn Ltd reported 83,194 shares. Los Angeles & Equity has invested 0.07% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Frontier Investment holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 11,959 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gp Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Colonial Trust Advisors invested in 6,543 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 154,193 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 47,166 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).