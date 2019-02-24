Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Shareholder Tributary Capital Management Upped Its Stake; As Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) Stock Value Declined, Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) by 44.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 553,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.64M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Company In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.7. About 948,024 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 1.83% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 08/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: Acadia Healthcare $477.3m TLB-1, $921.1m TLB-2; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q EPS 58c; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 12/04/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Announces Opening of De Novo Residential Treatment Facility Southstone Behavioral Health; 11/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Adds Acadia Health; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.58-Adj EPS $2.62; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 13/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 61.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.39M, up from 26,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $59.88. About 1.86M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 13.73% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1.47 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ACHC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 102.30 million shares or 6.45% less from 109.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.09% or 171,133 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 261,755 shares. Emerald Advisers Pa reported 27,709 shares stake. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Amer Assets Inv Ltd Company reported 84,710 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 41,203 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 46,154 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 61,730 shares. Us Bancorp De invested in 0% or 21,471 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 8,524 shares. Td Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Maverick Cap holds 0.02% or 54,940 shares. United Automobile Association stated it has 69,990 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.88 million activity.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 7,500 shares to 52,500 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 627,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS).

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Video Breakdown Gives Skewed Viewpoint For Future Of Acadia Healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on January 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Acadia Healthcare: Behavioral Health Centers Play – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2018. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Questionable Claims By Acadia Healthcare To City Council Also Provoke Concern For Investors And Consumers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Acadia Health deal now in question; shares tumble 7% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.82, from 2.1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 26 investors sold SSNC shares while 97 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 192.04 million shares or 0.04% less from 192.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk owns 161,718 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Incline Global Management Llc holds 4.28% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 1.05M shares. Fdx Advsr holds 6,195 shares. 1.62M are owned by Valinor Management L P. Aperio Gp Ltd invested in 0.01% or 31,718 shares. Earnest Partners Llc invested in 0% or 63 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Banbury Limited Company has invested 7.41% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Dupont Capital accumulated 3,980 shares. Brant Point Invest Limited Liability has invested 1.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Morgan Stanley reported 4.09M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio stated it has 157,645 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 299,268 shares in its portfolio.