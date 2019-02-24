SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

As Business Software & Services businesses, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) and Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 3.42B 4.39 103.20M 0.54 84.95 Asure Software Inc. 79.84M 1.31 10.82M 0.32 18.42

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. and Asure Software Inc. Asure Software Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) and Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 3.02% 6% 2.2% Asure Software Inc. -13.55% -13.2% -4%

Risk and Volatility

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.21 and its 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Asure Software Inc.’s 8.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Asure Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Asure Software Inc.

Dividends

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. pays out $0.3 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 0.51%. Asure Software Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. and Asure Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Asure Software Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.05% and an $63.5 average target price. Meanwhile, Asure Software Inc.’s average target price is $13, while its potential upside is 89.78%. The information presented earlier suggests that Asure Software Inc. looks more robust than SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.6% of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. shares and 71.2% of Asure Software Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 13.43% of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 6.2% are Asure Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. -4.2% -11.31% -16.04% -11.24% 13.73% 13.96% Asure Software Inc. 4.22% -48.39% -58.82% -66.85% -60.39% -58%

For the past year SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. has 13.96% stronger performance while Asure Software Inc. has -58% weaker performance.

Summary

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. beats on 15 of the 15 factors Asure Software Inc.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides software products and software-enabled services to financial service providers in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions, including accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing. The company offers products and services in the areas of portfolio management/accounting, real-time trading systems, treasury operations, client reporting, financial modeling, loan management/accounting, property management, and money market processing. Its software-enabled services consist of financial data acquisition, transformation, and delivery; investor transaction processing platform; trade capture automation; risk analytics monitoring; data management services; business process outsourcing investment accounting and operations, application software hosting, automated workflow integration, automated quality control mechanisms, and interface and connectivity services; on and offshore fund administration services; trade matching utility and delivery instruction database; customized data feed; and connectivity service to broker-dealers and institutions. The company also provides consulting and implementation services, including installation of systems, conversion of historical data, and training and support services. Its clients include multinational banks, retail banks, credit unions, hedge funds, equity funds, funds of funds and family offices, institutional asset managers, insurance companies and pension funds, municipal finance groups, brokers/dealers, financial exchanges, commercial lenders, real estate lenders, and property managers. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. Its SaaS-based offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet-based time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics. The companyÂ’s AsureSpace product line offers workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization. It also provides AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize labor and labor administration costs and activities. Asure Software, Inc. serves Fortune 500 clients to small and mid-sized businesses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.