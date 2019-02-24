SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Stock Rating Reconfirmed by BMO Capital; MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC ORDINARY SHARE (MIINF) Shorts Decreased By 0.03%

MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:MIINF) had a decrease of 0.03% in short interest. MIINF’s SI was 1.66M shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 0.03% from 1.66 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 16630 days are for MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:MIINF)’s short sellers to cover MIINF’s short positions. It closed at $4.54 lastly. It is down 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SSR Mining Inc (TSE:SSRM) stock “Buy” was restate at BMO Capital in analysts report released on 22 February.

SSR Mining Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company has market cap of $2.27 billion. The firm primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It has a 89.86 P/E ratio. The Company’s projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Analysts await SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.02 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.02 per share. SSRM’s profit will be $2.40M for 235.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by SSR Mining Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 640,091 shares traded or 112.60% up from the average. SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) has 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.86 billion. The firm operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centres, Seal Sanctuaries, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, and Shreks Adventure London brands. It has a 17.07 P/E ratio. It also operates LEGOLAND parks under the LEGOLAND Billund, LEGOLAND Windsor, LEGOLAND California, LEGOLAND Deutschland, LEGOLAND Florida, LEGOLAND Malaysia, LEGOLAND Dubai, and LEGOLAND Japan brands; and resort theme parks under the Alton Towers, Chessington World of Adventures, Gardaland, Heide Park, THORPE PARK Resort, and Warwick Castle brand names.

