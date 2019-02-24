STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) and Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) and Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAAR Surgical Company 117.62M 13.68 3.73M 0.22 155.16 Endologix Inc. 165.78M 0.34 68.28M -0.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights STAAR Surgical Company and Endologix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us STAAR Surgical Company and Endologix Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAAR Surgical Company 3.17% 5.6% 3.8% Endologix Inc. -41.19% -126% -19.9%

Risk and Volatility

STAAR Surgical Company’s current beta is 2.01 and it happens to be 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Endologix Inc. has a 0.47 beta which is 53.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of STAAR Surgical Company is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival Endologix Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. STAAR Surgical Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Endologix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

STAAR Surgical Company and Endologix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.5% and 75.8%. STAAR Surgical Company’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Endologix Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STAAR Surgical Company -9.79% -31.42% -31.01% 17.84% 103.5% 121.23% Endologix Inc. -23.13% -50.8% -66.95% -89.34% -87.86% -87.77%

For the past year STAAR Surgical Company has 121.23% stronger performance while Endologix Inc. has -87.77% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors STAAR Surgical Company beats Endologix Inc.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery. In addition, the company sells injector parts, and other related instruments and devices; and manufactures AquaFlow devices for the treatment of glaucoma. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision centers, surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors primarily under the STAAR, EVO Visian ICL, Evolution in Visual Freedom, Visian, Collamer, CentraFLOW, AquaPORT, nanoFLEX, nanoPOINT, Afinity, and AquaFLOW trademarks. The company sells products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Spain, Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as through independent distributors in approximately 60 countries. STAAR Surgical Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. The company also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, it offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which attach to the main body of its EVAR device, allowing physicians to customize it to fit the patientÂ’s anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the optimal delivery of its EVAR products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. The company offers its EVAR products under Powerlink System, IntuiTrak, AFX, VELA Proximal Endograft brand names; and EVAS products under the Nellix EVAS system brand name. It sells its products through direct sales force, network of agents, and independent distributors or agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.