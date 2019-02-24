STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) and iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Comparison side by side

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) and iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAAR Surgical Company 117.62M 13.68 3.73M 0.22 155.16 iRhythm Technologies Inc. 147.29M 15.65 48.28M -1.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of STAAR Surgical Company and iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of STAAR Surgical Company and iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAAR Surgical Company 3.17% 5.6% 3.8% iRhythm Technologies Inc. -32.78% -62.8% -36.1%

Liquidity

STAAR Surgical Company’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, iRhythm Technologies Inc. which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.7 Quick Ratio. STAAR Surgical Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

STAAR Surgical Company and iRhythm Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.5% and 0%. About 0.1% of STAAR Surgical Company’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of iRhythm Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STAAR Surgical Company -9.79% -31.42% -31.01% 17.84% 103.5% 121.23% iRhythm Technologies Inc. -1.78% -8.14% -23.15% -9.27% 37.91% 29.81%

For the past year STAAR Surgical Company was more bullish than iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors STAAR Surgical Company beats iRhythm Technologies Inc.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery. In addition, the company sells injector parts, and other related instruments and devices; and manufactures AquaFlow devices for the treatment of glaucoma. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision centers, surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors primarily under the STAAR, EVO Visian ICL, Evolution in Visual Freedom, Visian, Collamer, CentraFLOW, AquaPORT, nanoFLEX, nanoPOINT, Afinity, and AquaFLOW trademarks. The company sells products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Spain, Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as through independent distributors in approximately 60 countries. STAAR Surgical Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.