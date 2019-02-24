STAC (STAC) moved down $-6.28710000000002E-05 during a day

It was bad day for STAC (STAC), as it declined by $-6.28710000000002E-05 or -4.91%, touching $0.001217712. Top Crypto Experts believe that STAC (STAC) is looking for the $0.0013394832 goal. According to 5 analysts could reach $0.00293592415043787. The highest price was $0.001280583 and lowest of $0.000830559 for February 23-24. The open was $0.001280583. It last traded at Liquid exchange.

For a month, STAC (STAC) tokens went up 85.94% from $0.0006549 for coin. For 100 days STAC is up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent). It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. STAC (STAC) has 342.01M coins mined with the market cap $416,466. It has 301.13 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 23/11/2017. The Crypto STAC has proof type and operates under algorithm.

CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign.