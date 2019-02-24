Staley Capital Advisers Holding in Nuance Comm. (NUAN) Decreased as Market Value Declined; Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Cut Apple (AAPL) Holding by $2.34 Million

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Nuance Comm. (NUAN) by 6.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 76,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.57M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nuance Comm. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 2.28M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has declined 2.97% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 37.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,210 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.89M, down from 27,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company; 30/04/2018 – Bringing Apple funds back stateside could result in a big boost to the company’s dividend; 27/03/2018 – Apple VP Greg Joswiak: This iPad is more powerful than most PC laptops and virtually every Chromebook. #AppleEDUchat; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN APPLE INC – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 18/05/2018 – WITN Headlines: People familiar with recruitment efforts tell The Associated Press that tech giant Apple is strongly; 27/03/2018 – Apple suppliers wary of trade war; 01/05/2018 – Ilounge: Rumor: Apple could be looking to acquire Condé Nast; 10/05/2018 – Apple Shelves $1 Billion Irish Project Amid Planning Problems

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22B and $505.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,070 shares to 6,480 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 27,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hl (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Joel Isaacson And Lc has 3.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 93,150 shares. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 3.24% or 58.58M shares. 2,000 are held by Spark Inv Limited Liability Company. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd Llc invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors has 0.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Acg Wealth has invested 3.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cognios Cap Lc, a Kansas-based fund reported 42,886 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Liability Co reported 104,458 shares. 391,870 were reported by Gofen Glossberg Ltd Llc Il. Bp Pcl reported 610,500 shares. Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc has 3.38% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greenbrier Ptnrs Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 15.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alpha Windward Limited Com accumulated 1,469 shares or 0.2% of the stock. The California-based Stonebridge Capital has invested 4.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nordea Invest owns 3.99% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8.06 million shares.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $902,607 activity. KONDO CHRIS had sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520 on Monday, November 19.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,621 shares to 226,848 shares, valued at $31.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Emerg. Markets Etf (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold NUAN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 242.90 million shares or 1.20% less from 245.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sei Invs Comm has invested 0.03% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 10,591 shares. Rgm Capital Limited Liability accumulated 3.89 million shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has 467,472 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 1,173 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 0.02% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 52,981 shares. First LP invested in 39,382 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 55,373 shares stake. Endurance Wealth Mgmt accumulated 550 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Tcw Group Inc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Strs Ohio owns 21,475 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Westfield Capital Lp holds 0.19% or 1.60 million shares.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 23 selling transactions for $3.88 million activity. BEAUDOIN THOMAS L also sold $107,664 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) on Wednesday, January 2. $156,154 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares were sold by Tempesta Daniel David. On Friday, November 30 the insider Monserrat Alvaro sold $321,081. Ortmanns Stefan sold $29,014 worth of stock.