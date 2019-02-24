Stantec Inc. (STN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stantec Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.46 49.50 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 534.95M 0.44 32.46M 0.26 18.62

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Stantec Inc. is presently more expensive than Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stantec Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 1.7% Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. -6.07% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Stantec Inc.’s 1.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

Stantec Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Stantec Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

Dividends

$0.4 per share with a dividend yield of 1.67% is the annual dividend that Stantec Inc. pay. No dividend is paid out for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Stantec Inc. and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stantec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $14, with potential upside of 238.98%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.7% of Stantec Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.3% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.3% of Stantec Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stantec Inc. -5.29% -14.99% -10.26% -12.18% -15.31% -19.25% Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. -11.36% -27.98% -19.6% -48.35% -56.86% -59.29%

For the past year Stantec Inc. was less bearish than Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors Stantec Inc. beats Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies. The South African Transaction Processing segment provides welfare benefit distribution services to the South African government and transaction processing for retailers, utilities, and banks. The International Transaction Processing segment offers payment processing services to merchants and card issuers through its value-added network. The Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies segment provides short-term loans; and smart card accounts. This segment also sells prepaid products comprising electricity and airtime, as well as hardware and software products; and offers life insurance products. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.