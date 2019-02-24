Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Wade G W & Trimmed Its Position; As Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Monarch Partners Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 9,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 191,383 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.88 million, down from 201,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $71.3. About 11.31 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS TO USE PROCEEDS PRIMARILY TO ACCELERATE SHR BUYBACKS; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video alarming, but not hurting hiring efforts; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 18/04/2018 – Yale management guru Jeffrey Sonnenfeld said Starbucks’ response to its crisis was “the anti-Mark Zuckerberg, the anti-Sheryl Sandberg.”; 29/05/2018 – Ex-fast food CEO Puzder: Starbucks has ‘gone too far’ with its anti-bias campaign; 24/05/2018 – Starbucks Opened Its Bathrooms to Everyone, and Some People Are Worried; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15B TO HOLDERS IN 3 YRS; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Issues Apology Over Philadelphia Store Arrests; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Ratings Unaffected by Licensing Agreement with Nestle; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Includes a Fincl Settlement as Well as Continued Listening, Dialogue

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 16.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 36,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,007 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.90M, down from 228,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 233,654 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 8.52% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE PARTNERS HOLDINGS LLC – INTEND TO REVIEW THEIR INVESTMENT IN ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS ON A CONTINUING BASIS; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C; 31/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS – EXPANDED BOARD & APPOINTED ROSS M. JONES AND MICHAEL B. COLEMAN TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 23; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.78 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 8 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 41.75 million shares or 4.30% less from 43.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 11,974 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,052 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Maryland-based fund reported 23,800 shares. Aperio Gp accumulated 7,357 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 29,317 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn invested in 13,038 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 26,749 shares. Capital Fund Management holds 0% or 18,700 shares in its portfolio. 5,883 were accumulated by Hanseatic Management. Rhumbline Advisers reported 32,907 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Group Inc reported 24,017 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0% or 4,110 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 61,788 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 7,239 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com. New York-based Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 477,852 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $20.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 76,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 600 shares. Moreover, Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp Ltd has 0.01% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Florida-based Butensky And Cohen Fincl Security has invested 1.71% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 13,682 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust Company invested in 0.14% or 22,483 shares. Covington Capital Management stated it has 79,161 shares. Utah Retirement reported 244,468 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Moreover, Country Trust Bancorp has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 355 shares. Whitnell And Commerce holds 0.22% or 9,600 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited accumulated 21,611 shares. 50,945 were reported by Utd Asset Strategies Inc. Rothschild Inv Il accumulated 7,879 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 355,491 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Wellington Shields Management Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 8,285 shares. The Texas-based Sather Gp has invested 4.68% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

