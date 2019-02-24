Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Westend Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $929.94 Million; Frontier Capital Management Co Has Cut Its Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) as Stock Price Declined

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) by 23.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 284,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 907,699 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.95M, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.7. About 948,024 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 1.83% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q EPS 58c; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Adjusts 2018 Fincl Guidance for Additional Expected Benefit From Tax Reform; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports 1Q Rev of $742.2 M, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $3.04B-$3.08B; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 11/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 13/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 16,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 658,612 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.44B, down from 674,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $71.3. About 11.31M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 09/03/2018 – UK government resists “latte levy” in bitter blow for campaigners; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON CHINA PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Ratings Unaffected by Licensing Agreement with Nestle; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 07/05/2018 – Nestle and Starbucks strike $7.15 bln coffee licensing deal; 02/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at #Starbucks settle with Philadelphia; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Reach Agreement With Philadelphia; 16/04/2018 – Arrest of Black Men at Starbucks Was `Reprehensible,’ C.E.O. Says; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON STARBUCKS – CNBC; 19/05/2018 – Vox: Starbucks says everyone’s a customer after Philadelphia bias incident

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1.47 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ACHC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 102.30 million shares or 6.45% less from 109.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 114,024 shares. 82,665 were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 165,738 shares. 25,150 are owned by Metropolitan Life New York. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability has 0% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 161 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). M&T Financial Bank holds 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) or 8,125 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.14% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 95,464 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Skyline Asset LP invested in 444,600 shares. 700,000 were accumulated by Rock Springs Capital Ltd Partnership. Courage Capital Mgmt Limited Com owns 9.25% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 485,000 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 27,000 shares. Sei Invs has 523,502 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $15.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 649,352 shares to 3.72M shares, valued at $117.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc. by 62,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Since November 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.88 million activity.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $47.71 million activity. $3.46M worth of stock was sold by Varma Vivek C on Wednesday, February 6. 99,166 shares were sold by ULLMAN MYRON E III, worth $5.46M. Shares for $11.64 million were sold by CULVER JOHN.