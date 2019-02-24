State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Raised Stake in Autozone (AZO) by $1.47 Million as Share Price Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Baldwin Investment Management Lowered by $340,510 Its Holding

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 170 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,860 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.73M, down from 2,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $801.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1631.56. About 3.10M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON SAID TO HAVE LOOKED AT POSSIBILITY OF EXPANDING RETAIL FOOTPRINT BY ACQUIRING SOME LOCATIONS FROM TOYS “R” US – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer Outreach; 04/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services SAP Competency Status; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon building ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care – CNBC; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS AMAZON AND CO SIGN EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 22/03/2018 – New York Mag: More Than a Dozen Whole Foods Execs Have Reportedly Bailed Under Amazon; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots that will roll out next year; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 29.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 1,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 8,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.45M, up from 6,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $911.66. About 240,249 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 26.13% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $97.15 million activity. Wright Kristen C. sold $1.33M worth of stock or 1,500 shares. 18,900 shares valued at $14.67M were sold by Graves William W on Thursday, September 27. $1.26M worth of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) was sold by Smith Richard Craig. Shares for $17.74M were sold by GRIFFIN RONALD B on Monday, December 17. PLEAS CHARLES III also sold $7.22 million worth of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Thursday, September 20. On Thursday, December 6 the insider GILES WILLIAM T sold $11.75 million.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 74,043 shares to 174,351 shares, valued at $26.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Holly Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 8,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,903 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 46 investors sold AZO shares while 183 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 22.60 million shares or 3.88% less from 23.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Regions Corp has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Centurylink Invest Mngmt Co has invested 0.49% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Van Eck Assocs Corporation reported 3,313 shares stake. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Conning, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,144 shares. Sei has 2,902 shares. Marathon Asset Llp reported 0.3% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). New South Mgmt owns 196,213 shares or 4.06% of their US portfolio. 12,400 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc stated it has 293 shares. Element Mgmt Lc has 0.12% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 7,618 shares. National Pension Ser holds 0.1% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 30,115 shares. Td Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 5.14% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bartlett And Com Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 421 shares. Roundview Limited Liability Com invested in 2,982 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Van Strum Towne Inc holds 0.13% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft And Ltd Liability holds 1.54% or 9,688 shares. Illinois-based Brookstone Cap Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Timber Creek Capital Mngmt reported 5,067 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gp Inc holds 0.05% or 359 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fernwood Investment Lc has 0.56% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 3.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,800 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 10,097 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Monetta Financial Service owns 5,700 shares or 6.95% of their US portfolio. Leisure Cap Management reported 295 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Alps Advisors has invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Compton Capital Management Inc Ri accumulated 1,396 shares or 1.1% of the stock.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 sales for $70.20 million activity. WILKE JEFFREY A had sold 2,000 shares worth $3.96 million on Wednesday, September 12. Zapolsky David sold $3.02 million worth of stock or 1,929 shares. Shares for $3.22 million were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M on Thursday, November 15. Jassy Andrew R also sold $2.70 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15. 2,030 shares were sold by Olsavsky Brian T, worth $3.21 million on Thursday, November 15. On Thursday, November 15 Reynolds Shelley sold $687,447 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 437 shares.