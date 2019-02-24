Status Network Token (SNT) targets $0.0249528708 while having -1.10% fall for a day

Status Network Token (SNT) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.0002520492 or -1.10% trading at $0.022684428. According to Top Crypto Analysts, Status Network Token (SNT) eyes $0.0249528708 target on the road to $0.0438346704873939. SNT last traded at Bitinfi exchange. It had high of $0.0234825838 and low of $0.022264346 for February 23-24. The open was $0.0229364772. About 81,008 SNT worth $1,846 traded hands.

Status Network Token (SNT) is up 8.80% in the last 30 days from $0.02085 per coin. Its down -24.39% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.03 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago SNT traded at $0.04594. SNT has 6.80 billion coins mined giving it $154.36M market cap. Status Network Token maximum coins available are 6.80B. SNT uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 20/06/2017.

Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token (‘SNT’) is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network.