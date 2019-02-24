Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (SBOT) and Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) and Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. N/A 25.30 5.04M -2.42 0.00 Immune Design Corp. 2.21M 127.35 53.14M -1.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. and Immune Design Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -58.5% -55.2% Immune Design Corp. -2,404.52% -43.4% -40.3%

Volatility & Risk

Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s 0.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 58.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Immune Design Corp. on the other hand, has 2.4 beta which makes it 140.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

21.6 and 21.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. Its rival Immune Design Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.1 and 12.9 respectively. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Immune Design Corp.

Dividends

The dividend yield for Immune Design Corp. is 3.85% while its annual dividend payout is $0.22 per share. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. and Immune Design Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immune Design Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Immune Design Corp.’s potential upside is 0.34% and its consensus target price is $5.85.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.5% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. shares and 77.3% of Immune Design Corp. shares. 1.4% are Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Immune Design Corp. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 4.46% 4.46% -17.02% -36.41% -84.95% -79.37% Immune Design Corp. 28.75% 35.53% -41.14% -50.95% -47.18% -47.18%

For the past year Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. was more bearish than Immune Design Corp.

Summary

Immune Design Corp. beats Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein primarily in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It provides KLH, an immune-stimulating molecule used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in various immunotherapies; and as an injectable product to assess immune response. The company offers its KLH protein under the Stellar KLH brand. Its products include Stellar KLH protein in various grades, formulations, and configurations for preclinical and clinical applications, as well as certain KLH-based in vitro diagnostic kits for preclinical use. The companyÂ’s customers and partners include multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, and research centers. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. is based in Port Hueneme, California.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.