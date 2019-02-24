Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 47.43M 5.11 28.74M 1.61 8.37 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 262.80M 9.39 39.02M 2.30 15.09

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Hamilton Lane Incorporated seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Hamilton Lane Incorporated, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 60.59% 0% 0% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 14.85% 34% 8.9%

Dividends

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation pays out an annual dividend of $1.36 per share while its dividend yield is 9.09%. On the other side Hamilton Lane Incorporated pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share. It’s dividend yield is 1.82%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.1% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares and 85.7% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares. About 5.47% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation -1.47% 2.83% -2.18% 2.52% 7.52% 2.28% Hamilton Lane Incorporated -8.09% -10.5% -29.34% -27.48% 2.36% -1.78%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation had bullish trend while Hamilton Lane Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats on 10 of the 14 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.