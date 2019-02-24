Stifel Finl (SF) Shareholder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Declined; Gideon Capital Advisors Lowered Stake in Republic Svcs (RSG) by $1.09 Million as Stock Declined

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 37.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $513,000, down from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 541,010 shares traded or 8.59% up from the average. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has declined 23.86% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 60.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc analyzed 15,154 shares as the company's stock declined 1.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,867 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $717,000, down from 25,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 1.03 million shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 13.83% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RSG shares while 198 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 181.80 million shares or 4.50% less from 190.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 14,104 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 986,100 shares. 103,839 are held by Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 15,000 shares. United Automobile Association holds 797,324 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership owns 4,646 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Raymond James Na accumulated 0.02% or 5,115 shares. Nomura invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Spc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 34,015 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 32,303 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 64,466 shares. Da Davidson And has 0% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 3,048 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 147,313 shares.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $212.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith A O (NYSE:AOS) by 12,427 shares to 16,476 shares, valued at $879,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 8,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Since October 31, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 selling transactions for $472,695 activity. 3,000 shares were sold by GOEBEL BRIAN A, worth $218,910.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 28 investors sold SF shares while 88 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 3.73% less from 61.96 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 570,402 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Balyasny Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.15% or 646,995 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,207 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hsbc Plc has 0% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Bbva Compass Bank Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Dana Advisors reported 74,173 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Lc has 0.01% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 32,332 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 26,300 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 34 shares. Wesbanco Bank Inc reported 50,747 shares stake. Phocas holds 0.71% or 158,894 shares in its portfolio. 17,857 were accumulated by Us Natl Bank De. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Mgmt stated it has 14,250 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) or 40,144 shares.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $586.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ion Geophysical Corp by 21,000 shares to 39,000 shares, valued at $606,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM).