Stone Ridge Asset Management Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Raised as Market Value Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined While Seatown Holdings Trimmed by $11.56 Million Its Position

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 61.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 45,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 120,608 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.66M, up from 74,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 5.22M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500.

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 43.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 70,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.83 million, down from 160,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.61B market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $176.92. About 16.18 million shares traded or 1.27% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Products Complete Alibaba IoT Validation, Enabling Better Time to Market for Customers; 29/05/2018 – In recent years, China’s tech industry has boomed, with champions like the e-commerce titan Alibaba and Tencent , the social media-to-gaming leader, making waves on the global stage; 14/03/2018 – Hangzhou may build road for autonomous-driving cars, sources say; may benefit Alibaba, Geely; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $663.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 205,100 shares to 330,000 shares, valued at $19.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 73,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “3 Catalysts That Make Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) A Top Mega-Cap Pick At MKM – Benzinga” on January 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Restaurants Benefiting From Exploding Delivery Sales – Motley Fool – Motley Fool” published on February 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Analysts Stay Bullish After Q3 Print – Benzinga” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How to play the U.S./China tech war – Barron’s – Seeking Alpha” published on February 23, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) raised its stake in top domestic investment bank China International Capital Corp – Live Trading News” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. James Inv invested in 332 shares or 0% of the stock. The Oregon-based Orca Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.99% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 78,800 are owned by Andra Ap. Fagan Incorporated invested in 1.2% or 21,076 shares. Bar Harbor Services owns 5.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 75,834 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank invested in 0.8% or 52,008 shares. Dearborn Prns Ltd Liability Company stated it has 284,203 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset owns 1,890 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 53,511 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust invested in 1.15% or 2.33 million shares. Park Natl Oh has invested 2.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0.9% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Umb Bancorp N A Mo holds 302,466 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. 10,806 were accumulated by Nexus Investment Mngmt Inc. Trustco Bancorp N Y holds 4.64% or 31,006 shares.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 70,403 shares to 89,318 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 115,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,150 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).