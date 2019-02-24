Stoneridge Investment Partners Trimmed By $1.70 Million Its Facebook (FB) Position; Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Increased By $1.02 Million Its Gentex (GNTX) Stake

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 20.23% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 10,388 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc holds 40,968 shares with $6.74M value, down from 51,356 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $462.03B valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $161.89. About 15.86 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook rolls out its first changes since Mark Zuckerberg promised to ‘do better’; 05/04/2018 – Tobacco products are promoted across Facebook, Stanford University researchers found; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Just shut down Facebook and other comments; 12/04/2018 – Facebook has been worried about data leaks like this since it went public in 2012; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS LAUNCHING ABILITY TO SHARE HD QUALITY VIDEOS STRAIGHT TO MESSENGER; 28/03/2018 – Internet firms should do “much much” more to remove illegal content -UK interior minister; 29/05/2018 – Facebook Allegedly Used by More Firms to Block Older Job Seekers; 29/03/2018 – Facebook begins ‘fact-checking’ photos and videos; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Meet With European Lawmakers; 21/03/2018 – Cambridge university fought academic at centre of Facebook user data scandal

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased Gentex Corp (GNTX) stake by 53.46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd acquired 48,700 shares as Gentex Corp (GNTX)’s stock declined 11.63%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 139,800 shares with $2.98M value, up from 91,100 last quarter. Gentex Corp now has $5.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.11. About 1.42 million shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 1.86% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV

Since September 27, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $1.14 million activity. $128,999 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was sold by Nash Kevin C on Thursday, September 27. 148 shares valued at $2,495 were bought by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, December 28. Wallace James H had sold 24,000 shares worth $513,506 on Thursday, January 31. The insider Downing Steven R sold $384,498. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $20,406 was made by Starkoff Kathleen on Monday, October 22. On Thursday, September 27 the insider Boehm Neil sold $85,671. Ryan Scott P also sold $57,145 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Gentex had 5 analyst reports since October 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, February 5 by Longbow. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, October 22 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold GNTX shares while 137 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 213.83 million shares or 3.48% less from 221.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 244,367 are held by Goelzer Invest Mgmt Inc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 31,412 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.05% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 88,209 shares. Kemnay Advisory Incorporated accumulated 60,632 shares or 0.4% of the stock. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Eqis holds 0.04% or 26,436 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 132 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 17,383 shares. Moreover, Cls Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,459 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 833,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 835 shares.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) stake by 7,615 shares to 27,964 valued at $1.70M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) stake by 11,690 shares and now owns 37,142 shares. Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) was reduced too.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Gentex (GNTX) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gentex down 10% on earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gentex (GNTX) Earnings Miss Estimates in Q4, Shares Down – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “OSK vs. GNTX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gentex Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Facebook had 27 analyst reports since September 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $190 target in Thursday, January 31 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, November 1. Nomura maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, January 31 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report. Raymond James maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $180 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. Tigress Financial maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, December 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 31 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Friday, October 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $175 target.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) stake by 26,130 shares to 33,334 valued at $2.79 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Broadcom Inc stake by 11,358 shares and now owns 19,465 shares. Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lbmc Invest Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jcic Asset Management invested 1.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Concorde Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pittenger Anderson accumulated 50,433 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 1.2% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nbt Retail Bank N A Ny owns 3,318 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Schnieders Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.85% or 12,641 shares. Barr E S has 3,094 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cantillon Capital Limited Liability Company reported 1.08M shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Indiana Tru And Management invested in 11,400 shares. Signature Finance Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Accuvest Global Advisors accumulated 0.19% or 3,097 shares.