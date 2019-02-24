STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 30.49M 3.49 5.59M 5.10 0.53 Daxor Corporation N/A 136.64 1.28M -0.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Daxor Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. -18.33% -20.6% -13.4% Daxor Corporation 0.00% -9% -6.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.91 beta indicates that STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. is 9.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Daxor Corporation has beta of -1.37 which is 237.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Daxor Corporation has an annual dividend pay of $0.03 per share while its annual dividend yield is 0.18%. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.5% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. shares and 1.4% of Daxor Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Daxor Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. -13.18% 0.37% -6.9% 20% 121.31% 119.51% Daxor Corporation -1.1% -14.69% 28.75% -10.43% 32% 37.12%

For the past year STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Daxor Corporation.

Summary

Daxor Corporation beats on 6 of the 11 factors STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia. It also provides semen banking, blood storage, andrology, and general lab testing services. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, New York.