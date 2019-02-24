STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 30.49M 3.49 5.59M 5.10 0.53 Pro-Dex Inc. 25.06M 2.44 3.18M 0.56 24.55

Table 1 highlights STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Pro-Dex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pro-Dex Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Pro-Dex Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Pro-Dex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. -18.33% -20.6% -13.4% Pro-Dex Inc. 12.69% 13.5% 11.2%

Risk and Volatility

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.91. Pro-Dex Inc.’s 82.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. are 4.5 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Pro-Dex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Pro-Dex Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.5% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. shares and 21.2% of Pro-Dex Inc. shares. 0.1% are STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3% are Pro-Dex Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. -13.18% 0.37% -6.9% 20% 121.31% 119.51% Pro-Dex Inc. -5.68% 50% 45.71% 116.85% 95.32% 102.5%

For the past year STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Pro-Dex Inc.

Summary

Pro-Dex Inc. beats STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the Pro-Dex brand name. Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, dental offices, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.