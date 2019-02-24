Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Trimmed United Technologies (UTX) Holding; PATIENT ACCESS SOLUTIONS (PASO) Shorts Lowered By 97%

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 11.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 4,686 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 37,450 shares with $5.24 million value, down from 42,136 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $110.11B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $127.77. About 3.16 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15

PATIENT ACCESS SOLUTIONS INC (OTCMKTS:PASO) had a decrease of 97% in short interest. PASO’s SI was 300 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 97% from 10,000 shares previously. The stock increased 3.75% or $0.0009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0249. About 408,530 shares traded. Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PASO) has 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Patient Access Solutions, Inc. provides healthcare/financial processing solutions for the healthcare and dental industries. The company has market cap of $6.89 million. The company, through its merchant processing platform, provides patient eligibility, medical billing, and patient self-pay solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides practice management, business management consulting, GAP analysis, and marketing and practice development services; and treatment services for autism, concussion, PTSD, and other biomedical conditions, as well as diagnostic testing services.

Among 6 analysts covering United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. United Technologies Corp had 7 analyst reports since November 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, January 4 by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $119 target in Friday, January 4 report. On Monday, December 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Friday, January 11 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, November 28. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, February 22.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 5,705 shares to 11,421 valued at $1.37 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) stake by 10,876 shares and now owns 56,493 shares. Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) was raised too.

