Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 16.50M 15.10 70.95M -1.63 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1.00M 22.12 5.20M -0.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc -430.00% 0% -50.3% Kitov Pharma Ltd -520.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Kitov Pharma Ltd has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72% and 8.98%. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.33%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc -10.54% -20.71% -3.71% -27.6% -27.03% -35.59% Kitov Pharma Ltd -4.96% -16.06% -41.62% -59.51% -45.37% -49.56%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc has stronger performance than Kitov Pharma Ltd

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats on 5 of the 9 factors Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.