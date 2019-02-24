Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 16.50M 15.10 70.95M -1.63 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.29 20.87

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc -430.00% 0% -50.3% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.6% 4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Global Cord Blood Corporation is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.3. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Dividends

On the other side Global Cord Blood Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share. It’s dividend yield is 1.1%. No dividend is paid out by Strongbridge Biopharma plc

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 72% and 16.4% respectively. About 0.33% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% are Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc -10.54% -20.71% -3.71% -27.6% -27.03% -35.59% Global Cord Blood Corporation -7.3% -12.33% -12.21% -36.42% -42.1% -40%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc has stronger performance than Global Cord Blood Corporation

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Strongbridge Biopharma plc on 8 of the 11 factors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).