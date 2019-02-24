Suffolk Capital Management Has Boosted Its Commvault Systems (CVLT) Position; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering EQT (EQT)

Suffolk Capital Management Llc increased Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) stake by 45.24% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Suffolk Capital Management Llc acquired 4,501 shares as Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT)’s stock declined 18.74%. The Suffolk Capital Management Llc holds 14,450 shares with $1.01M value, up from 9,949 last quarter. Commvault Systems Inc. now has $3.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $67.75. About 736,616 shares traded or 68.73% up from the average. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has risen 4.69% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: N. Robert Hammer Anticipated to Remain as Chmn After Successor Appointed; 02/04/2018 – Elliott discloses 10.3 pct stake in Commvault, nominates 4 directors; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Takes Stake in CommVault: 13D Filing; 01/05/2018 – CVLT UNVEILS STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVE; 10/04/2018 – Commvault Innovates With New Proactive Customer Support Framework & Announces Seventh Consecutive Year Of Beating Industry Aver; 09/04/2018 – Commvault Names Patrick Williams Vice President of the Asia Pacific Region; 02/05/2018 – Magna5 Achieves Highly-Coveted Premier Status among Commvault Service Provider; 02/04/2018 – COMMVAULT ISSUES RESPONSE ON ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT N. ROBERT HAMMER ANTICIPATED TO REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems Two New Independent Directors to Join the Bd

Among 8 analysts covering EQT (NYSE:EQT), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. EQT had 11 analyst reports since September 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) earned “Market Weight” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, October 24. On Tuesday, November 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Thursday, November 29 report. The stock of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 26. As per Tuesday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, November 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 15 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, November 23 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, November 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $45 target in Wednesday, September 26 report. See EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) latest ratings:

29/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $43 New Target: $24 Maintain

23/11/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $27.0000 Maintain

20/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $12 New Target: $13 Maintain

20/11/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Upgrade

15/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $48 New Target: $25 Maintain

14/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $48 New Target: $12 Downgrade

26/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

24/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Weight New Target: $63 Reinitiate

12/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $45 New Target: $48 Maintain

26/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $54 New Target: $45 Maintain

Suffolk Capital Management Llc decreased Class A stake by 351 shares to 2,872 valued at $3.47M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Petiq Inc stake by 15,731 shares and now owns 16,233 shares. Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) was reduced too.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $7.32 million activity. PULVER DAN sold 7,500 shares worth $507,450. FANZILLI FRANK J sold 11,295 shares worth $767,597. BUNTE AL also sold $4.35 million worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) on Wednesday, February 13. Merrill Gary sold $93,998 worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $264,112 were sold by WALKER DAVID F. $59,985 worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) was sold by Lee Vivie. $510,000 worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) was sold by SMITH GARY B.

More notable recent Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Commvault Systems (CVLT) – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Commvault (CVLT) Stock – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hewlett Packard (HPE) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag – Nasdaq” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Crocs, Commvault, Fortinet, WNS and Molina – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 14th – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CommVault Systems had 2 analyst reports since October 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Weight” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report. On Monday, February 11 the stock rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 22 investors sold CVLT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 36.59 million shares or 0.70% less from 36.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Maverick has invested 0.11% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Fmr Limited Liability accumulated 2.30 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sheffield Asset Lc holds 94,170 shares. Franklin Resources accumulated 8,123 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated accumulated 4,307 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 24,172 shares. 235,177 are owned by Deutsche State Bank Ag. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has 30,315 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 187,393 shares. 14,450 were accumulated by Suffolk Cap Management Limited. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Co owns 2,234 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 70,222 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Since October 1, 2018, it had 20 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.44 million activity. 1,390 shares were bought by Cary A. Bray Jr., worth $26,257. Lushko Jonathan M. bought $150,473 worth of stock. 10,000 shares valued at $163,300 were bought by Smith David Joseph on Friday, November 16. $346,600 worth of stock was bought by ROHR JAMES E on Thursday, November 1. 1,496 shares were bought by McNally Robert Joseph, worth $28,574 on Tuesday, February 19. BEHRMAN PHILIP G bought $103,261 worth of stock. $175,200 worth of stock was bought by Centofanti Erin R. on Wednesday, November 21.

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EQT to pay $53.5M in settlement with West Virginia landowners – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “2 Energy Stocks That Could Fizzle – Schaeffers Research” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EQT says shifting focus to cost savings from growth – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQT Corporation: Poised For Steady Growth And Cash Flow Generation – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EQT Reports Year-End Proved Reserves of 21.8 Tcfe – Business Wire” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 51 investors sold EQT Corporation shares while 125 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 231.44 million shares or 0.13% more from 231.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Monetary Gru has 0% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Citadel Advsr Llc invested 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.02% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 17,783 shares. Janney Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 20,204 shares. Pinnacle Associates owns 0.02% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 20,750 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested 0.08% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 67,173 shares. Iridian Asset Mngmt Ct reported 3.80M shares stake. 1.20 million were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Van Eck Corp has invested 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% or 13,988 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% or 53,816 shares in its portfolio. Luxor Gru Limited Partnership has invested 1.14% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Federated Pa has 0% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 128 shares.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.91 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. It currently has negative earnings. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

The stock increased 1.47% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 5.52 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 35.37% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 11/05/2018 – EQT REAL ESTATE ACQUIRES MIXED-USE PROPERTY IN CENTRAL STOCKHOLM; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 05/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Mid Market Europe to invest in BBS Automation; 11/05/2018 – EQT Credit and Ardian Private Debt Provide Financing for Hg’s Investment in MediFox; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF POLAND’S HTL-STREFA; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – STEVEN SCHLOTTERBECK, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HAS RESIGNED; 10/04/2018 – EQT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN MAY 2018; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES RMP TO PAY EQM TERMINATION FEE OF $63.4 MLN LESS ANY PREVIOUS REIMBURSEMENTS BY RMP; 11/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Credit and Ardian Private Debt provide financing for Hgs investment in MediFox; 30/04/2018 – EQT Sells Piab For SEK6.95B