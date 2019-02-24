Summit Creek Advisors Increased Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Holding by $3.00 Million; Evercore Com (EVR) Holder Sawgrass Asset Management Has Decreased Position

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) by 36.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 79,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 292,814 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.34 million, up from 213,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $581.00M market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 235,183 shares traded or 62.79% up from the average. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 19.31% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular 1Q EPS 19c; 12/03/2018 lemaitre vascular, inc. | anastoclip gc closure system | K173323 | 03/08/2018 |; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests Itself of General Surgery Pdt Lines; 27/03/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests General Surgery Product Lines; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 Sales $106M-$109M; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 EPS $1.05-EPS $1.13; 10/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Evercore Inc Com (EVR) by 34.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 9,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,480 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.86 million, down from 28,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Evercore Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $91.73. About 211,667 shares traded. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 14.19% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $624.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) by 27,760 shares to 81,529 shares, valued at $16.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 27,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,125 shares, and cut its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Since October 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $558,588 activity.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc. Cl B. (NYSE:NKE) by 804,461 shares to 808,726 shares, valued at $68.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 164,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Virtusa Corp Com (NASDAQ:VRTU).

Since October 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $10.27 million activity. Altman Roger C also sold $8.30 million worth of Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) shares. 20,668 shares valued at $1.85 million were sold by Walsh Robert B on Monday, February 4.