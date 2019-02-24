SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Nonmetallic Mineral Mining companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SunCoke Energy Inc. has 89.8% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 34.36% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand SunCoke Energy Inc. has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 23.46% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have SunCoke Energy Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCoke Energy Inc. 1.81% 35.80% 7.60% Industry Average 1.54% 18.93% 6.13%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares SunCoke Energy Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SunCoke Energy Inc. 26.20M 1.45B 131.76 Industry Average 8.97M 583.60M 42.17

SunCoke Energy Inc. has higher revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio SunCoke Energy Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SunCoke Energy Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SunCoke Energy Inc. -8.2% -23.16% -19.13% -34.07% -18.77% -25.27% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

Liquidity

SunCoke Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, SunCoke Energy Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.78 and has 1.32 Quick Ratio. SunCoke Energy Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SunCoke Energy Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.75 shows that SunCoke Energy Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SunCoke Energy Inc.’s rivals are 8.67% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Dividends

The annual dividend that SunCoke Energy Inc. pay is $1.2 per share with a dividend yield of 11.89%. On the other side, 7.58% is the dividend yield of SunCoke Energy Inc.’s rivals.

Summary

SunCoke Energy Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors SunCoke Energy Inc.’s competitors.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, Coal Logistics, and Coal Mining. The company offers metallurgical and thermal coal. It also provides coal handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, and coal mining customers. SunCoke Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.