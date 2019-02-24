Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 136.42 27.24M -0.80 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.91M 95.39 93.05M -2.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 393.6% -103.8% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1,346.60% -90.8% -74.4%

Volatility and Risk

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.31 beta, while its volatility is 131.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.38 which is 138.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.3 and 6.3 respectively. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $0.5, with potential downside of -6.56%. Competitively the consensus target price of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $25, which is potential 137.87% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.4% and 88.6%. Insiders held 0.17% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -55.67% -70.37% -80.39% -83.54% -81.65% -89.16% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -14.76% -14.58% -20.51% 1.03% 66.36% 40.75%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -89.16% weaker performance while Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 40.75% stronger performance.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.