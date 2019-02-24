Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 23.37M 10.40 49.17M -2.21 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.33M 67.23 74.23M -3.01 0.00

Demonstrates Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. -210.40% 0% 0% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3,185.84% -91.1% -64.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 3.5 and 3.5. Competitively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.8% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares and 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.5% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 14.01% -8% 0% 0% 0% -21.32% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.29% -10.56% -29.9% -40.81% -40.07% -44.86%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.