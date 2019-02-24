Swedbank Has Raised Salesforce.Com I (CRM) Holding; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Trimmed Nike (NKE) Holding By $451,584

Swedbank increased Salesforce.Com I (CRM) stake by 10.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Swedbank acquired 124,937 shares as Salesforce.Com I (CRM)’s stock declined 9.28%. The Swedbank holds 1.32M shares with $209.26 million value, up from 1.19 million last quarter. Salesforce.Com I now has $123.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $161.31. About 4.18M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 4.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,376 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock declined 11.68%. The Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc holds 111,949 shares with $9.48 million value, down from 117,325 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $133.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.76. About 4.45M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on March, 28. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 7.35% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NKE’s profit will be $991.49M for 33.63 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “As Zion Williamson Falls, So Do Nike (NYSE:NKE) Shares – Benzinga” on February 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Sneaker Snafu Tested These Leveraged ETFs – Benzinga” published on February 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike: In It For The Win – Seeking Alpha” on January 27, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “As Nike (NYSE:NKE) Rebounds, So Does Foot Locker (NASDAQ:FL), Says Bullish Jefferies – Benzinga” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike signs 10-year deal with MLB – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cetera Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.15% or 35,436 shares. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 712,478 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0.54% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.01M shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter accumulated 9,115 shares or 0% of the stock. Capital Intll Incorporated Ca, California-based fund reported 61,796 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Com invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Whittier reported 0.93% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Stack Fincl Mngmt Inc holds 1.97% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 213,763 shares. Moreover, Wafra has 0.49% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Axa reported 577,063 shares. Stevens Capital Ltd Partnership invested 0.28% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hanson And Doremus Investment Mgmt owns 500 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.86M shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Financial Architects Incorporated reported 0.02% stake.

Among 18 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Nike had 22 analyst reports since September 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by Jefferies. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $78 target in Friday, December 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, September 11. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, December 21. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, December 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 9 by HSBC. Stifel Nicolaus maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Monday, September 24. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $96 target. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 19 by FBR Capital. As per Monday, September 10, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $66.08 million activity. 17,000 shares were sold by Matheson Monique S., worth $1.45 million on Tuesday, September 18. On Wednesday, January 2 Slusher John F sold $14.81 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 200,000 shares. $12.30M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by PARKER MARK G on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 16,000 shares valued at $1.36M was sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 4,481 shares to 84,611 valued at $7.19 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 17,612 shares and now owns 54,292 shares. Kraft Heinz Co was raised too.

Since August 25, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 175 insider sales for $215.38 million activity. Shares for $946,046 were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, January 22. Benioff Marc sold 15,000 shares worth $2.23M. $58,605 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Conway Craig. Roos John Victor sold $17,779 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 5,325 shares valued at $809,400 was made by Weaver Amy E on Tuesday, September 4. Allanson Joe also sold $16.51M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, September 14. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514.

More recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce +2% on new Health Cloud tools – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “Salesforce Stock Is at All-Time Highs â€” Buy It! – Investorplace.com” on February 06, 2019. Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “JANA Partners Enters Centene (CNC), Mastercard (MA), Salesforce (CRM); Raises Microsoft (MSFT), Lowers Apple (AAPL) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: February 14, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Swedbank decreased Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 1.75M shares to 1.66M valued at $54.90M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 1.36 million shares and now owns 12.01 million shares. Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) was reduced too.