Symons Capital Management Maintains Position in General Mills (GIS); Financial Advantage Has Decreased Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stake by $440,504 as Market Value Declined

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 8.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 25,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,177 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.00 million, down from 308,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 15.29M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has declined 7.60% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Will Continue to Manage a Portfolio of Strategic Infrastructure Across Western Canada; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – FOR KMI STILL EXPECT TO MEET OR EXCEED 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER SHARE TARGET; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS RESOLUTION WILL BE VOTED AT AGM ON MAY 9; 22/05/2018 – ATTORNEY GENERAL OF BRITISH COLUMBIA SAYS FILED A STATEMENT OF CLAIM IN ALBERTA’S COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada’s quarterly profit down 5 pct on lower transported volumes; 03/05/2018 – CANADA TO INTERVENE IN B.C. KINDER MORGAN COURT REFERENCE CASE; 17/05/2018 – CANADA SYMPATHETIC TO KINDER MORGAN’S CHALLENGES: MORNEAU; 09/03/2018 – EPA: Kinder Morgan Altamont and Colorado Interstate Gas resolve Clean Air Act risk management violations at Utah and Wyoming ga; 29/05/2018 – Financial Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in General Mills Inc. (GIS) by 27.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 52,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,173 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.31 million, up from 187,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 9.80M shares traded or 61.14% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’

More important recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Kinder Morgan Stock Could Make a Comeback – Investorplace.com” on January 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Kinder Morgan: Taking Advantage Of Growth In LNG – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “MLPs: A Quiet Place – Seeking Alpha” on January 27, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan to expand Chicago ethanol hub – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold KMI shares while 280 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 277 raised stakes. 1.28 billion shares or 1.18% more from 1.27 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Petrus Tru Lta holds 999,547 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,554 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia holds 3.63% or 21.25 million shares in its portfolio. 1,016 were accumulated by Tradewinds Management Limited Liability. Rmsincerbeaux Mgmt Limited Co holds 365,184 shares or 5.24% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 28,173 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York holds 1.07 million shares. Viking Fund Mgmt has invested 3.79% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Services Automobile Association reported 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Regent Invest Llc accumulated 0.42% or 76,229 shares. Citigroup stated it has 1.56M shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Lc holds 0.07% or 35,410 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advsr accumulated 878,037 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 760,172 shares. Adage Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2.47 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 49 investors sold GIS shares while 338 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 393.52 million shares or 3.42% less from 407.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lifeplan stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Strs Ohio owns 282,749 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Dc holds 0.03% or 7,486 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A invested in 0.03% or 5,440 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo stated it has 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Plancorp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 7,670 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 137,472 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Hl Service Ltd has invested 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Opus Inv Mngmt owns 83,700 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. First Republic Investment Mgmt has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt has 0.2% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 16,181 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Llc invested 0.8% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). First National Trust invested in 0.31% or 71,826 shares. Cipher Lp reported 0.42% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $301.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 17,720 shares to 246,398 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Aes Corp. (NYSE:AES) by 65,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 703,388 shares, and cut its stake in Pg & E Corp. (NYSE:PCG).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Merck & Co., ON Semiconductor, General Mills, Prudential Financial, Nanometrics, and Echo Global Logistics â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Food stocks crumble after gigantic Kraft Heinz writedown – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About The General Mills Incâ€™s (NYSE:GIS) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Kraft Heinz Stock Troubles Go Far Beyond Quarterly Estimate Miss – Investorplace.com” with publication date: February 23, 2019.