Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) and GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) and GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the General Building Materials industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tecnoglass Inc. 357.40M 0.89 14.40M 0.39 23.49 GMS Inc. 2.83B 0.30 62.42M 1.32 11.93

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tecnoglass Inc. and GMS Inc. GMS Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Tecnoglass Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Tecnoglass Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than GMS Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecnoglass Inc. 4.03% 10.5% 3% GMS Inc. 2.21% 10.4% 3.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tecnoglass Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, GMS Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. GMS Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tecnoglass Inc.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Tecnoglass Inc. pay is $0.56 per share with a dividend yield of 6.85%. GMS Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tecnoglass Inc. and GMS Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.1% and 92.2% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Tecnoglass Inc. shares. Competitively, GMS Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tecnoglass Inc. -7.47% 6.51% -3.58% 2.12% 24.46% 24.63% GMS Inc. -15.97% -11.79% -36.05% -46.71% -59.33% -58.05%

For the past year Tecnoglass Inc. had bullish trend while GMS Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Tecnoglass Inc. beats on 8 of the 14 factors GMS Inc.

Tecnoglass Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass and windows for residential and commercial construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass. It also produces, exports, imports, and markets aluminum products, including profiles, rods, bars, plates, tubes, and other hardware used in the manufacture of architectural glass settings, such as windows, doors, spatial separators, and similar products. In addition, the company provides floating facades, windows and doors, commercial display windows, hurricane-proof windows, automatic doors, bathroom dividers, polyvinyl structures, and other components of architectural systems. It markets and sells its products under the Tecnoglass, ES Windows, and Alutions brands through internal and independent sales representatives, as wells as directly to distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. Tecnoglass Inc. is a subsidiary of Energy Holding Corporation.

GMS Inc. distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary interior construction products in North America. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, such as suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and other commercial and institutional buildings. It also distributes steel framing products, including steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of commercial or institutional buildings; and insulation, ready-mix joint compound, and various other interior construction products, as well as ancillary products, such as tools and safety products. The company markets and sells its products through a network of branches and distribution centers to the interior contractors, as well as home builders. GMS Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.