Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO) and StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Comparing side by side

Both Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) and StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 1.42B 0.41 147.14M -0.48 0.00 StealthGas Inc. 164.23M 0.80 6.21M -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) and StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. -10.36% -13.7% -3.6% StealthGas Inc. -3.78% -1.1% -0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s current beta is 2.27 and it happens to be 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, StealthGas Inc. has a 1.3 beta which is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor StealthGas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. StealthGas Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Dividends

$0.02 per share with a dividend yield of 1.42% is the annual dividend that Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. pay. StealthGas Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and StealthGas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 1 1 0 2.50 StealthGas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s consensus target price is $1, while its potential downside is -28.06%. Competitively StealthGas Inc. has a consensus target price of $5.5, with potential upside of 66.16%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, StealthGas Inc. is looking more favorable than Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and StealthGas Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76% and 57.1%. 42.6% are Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, StealthGas Inc. has 40.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. -6.02% -20.81% -28.44% -40.46% -30.04% -33.9% StealthGas Inc. -5.14% -3.77% -9.04% -15.52% -15.31% -23.85%

For the past year Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. was more bearish than StealthGas Inc.

Summary

StealthGas Inc. beats Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. on 11 of the 13 factors.

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company carries various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oil. As of April 1, 2017, it had a fleet of 51 LPG carriers. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.