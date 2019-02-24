Telaria, Inc. (TLRA) Analysts See $-0.02 EPS; Mongodb – Class A (MDB) Shorts Increased By 1.05%

Mongodb Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:MDB) had an increase of 1.05% in short interest. MDB’s SI was 6.10 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 1.05% from 6.03M shares previously. With 1.16 million avg volume, 5 days are for Mongodb Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:MDB)’s short sellers to cover MDB’s short positions. The SI to Mongodb Inc – Class A’s float is 31.93%. The stock increased 3.01% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $106.21. About 916,009 shares traded. MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has risen 211.98% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MDB News: 13/03/2018 – MongoDB Sees 1Q Rev $45.5M-$46.5M; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 13/03/2018 On the earnings front, Volkswagen, Dicks Sporting Goods and MongoDB are all expected to publish their latest financial figures; 13/03/2018 – MONGODB INC – SEES 2019 REVENUE OF $211.0 MILLION TO $215.0 MILLION; 14/03/2018 – MONGODB INC MDB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $38; 13/03/2018 – MONGODB INC MDB.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $-1.63, REV VIEW $205.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – MongoDB Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 44c-Adj Loss/Shr 43c; 10/05/2018 – WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 28.74 PCT STAKE IN MONGODB INC AS OF MAY 8, 2018; 27/04/2018 – WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A STAKE OF 16.25 PCT IN MONGODB INC AS OF APRIL 17, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – MongoDB Sees FY19 Rev $211M-$215M

Analysts expect Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) to report $-0.02 EPS on February, 25.After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Telaria, Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 14.06% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $3.65. About 346,132 shares traded or 125.07% up from the average. Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) has declined 27.20% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TLRA News: 14/03/2018 – Tremor Video DSP Expands Marketing Team; 20/04/2018 – DJ Telaria Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TLRA); 07/03/2018 – EDENBROOK CAPITAL SAYS TELARIA DISCUSSIONS REGARDING VARIETY OF MATTERS INCLUDING BOARD COMPOSITION, STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHERS; 07/05/2018 – Telaria Sees 2018 Rev $58M-$62M; 07/05/2018 – Telaria 1Q Adjusted EBITDA -$3.3M; 07/05/2018 – TELARIA – SEES 2018 REV $58.0 MLN-$62.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Telaria 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 16/05/2018 – Telaria Is First Technology Platform to Confirm 100% Fee Transparency; 07/03/2018 EDENBROOK CAPITAL LLC REPORTS A 5.37 PCT STAKE IN TELARIA INC AS OF MARCH 5 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Telaria First Video Monetization Platform to Attain 100% Ads.txt Compliance Across All Premium Video Supply

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.69 billion. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise clients to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides professional services, such as consulting and training.

More notable recent MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MongoDB Promotes Cedric Pech to Chief Revenue Officer – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within BCE, Nektar Therapeutics, Hormel Foods, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, MongoDB, and Regal Beloit â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on February 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Amazon’s Move Against MongoDB Doesn’t Worry Me – Motley Fool” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon comes for MongoDB; MDB -15% – Seeking Alpha” published on January 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MongoDB (MDB) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The company has market cap of $155.20 million. The company??s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory.