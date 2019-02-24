Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 5.93M -4.12 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation N/A 372.38 11.20M -0.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84.5% -77.3% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -864% -377.2%

Volatility and Risk

Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.51 beta. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1 beta.

Liquidity

Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10 and 10 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.8% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 2.4% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 39.3% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -38.43% -69% -73.4% -78.86% -81.87% -86.43% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -9.84% -19.51% -37.5% -52.72% -51.61% -50%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Summary

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.