Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units (TZACU) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:TZACU) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 5.97B 3.39 1.49B 6.35 3.95

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units and Northern Trust Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 24.96% 0% 0%

Dividends

Northern Trust Corporation offers an annual dividend of $1.94 per share, bundled with 7.52% dividend yield. Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.35% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units shares and 25.53% of Northern Trust Corporation shares. About 28.79% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units -0.2% -0.79% 0% 0% 0% 0.3% Northern Trust Corporation -0.32% -0.75% -4.13% -7.76% -6.56% -4.53%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units had bullish trend while Northern Trust Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units on 7 of the 8 factors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.